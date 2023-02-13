AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Lottery jackpot for Monday’s drawing has increased to $41.75 million after there were no winners Saturday. This is the third-largest jackpot in North America and the fifth-largest in the world, according to Lotto Texas.

“Monday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $25.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Monday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, Feb. 15 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $42.5 million,” Lotto Texas said.

According to the Texas Lottery, Monday’s drawing would be the 64th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since the $5 million start on Sept. 19, 2022.

The lottery game is played by picking six numbers from one to 54, and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

Lotto Texas said this was the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since Sept. 30, 2020, when it reached an estimated $47 million.

“The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing,” Lotto Texas said.