ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested earlier this week after investigators received a tip that a man was selling methamphetamines from a home located in near an elementary school, a drug free zone. Miguel Vargas has been charged with Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, and three counts of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Richard Villareal has been charged with one count of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Christopher Gonzales has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, during the month of March, detectives with the Odessa Police Department’s Intelligence Division received a tip that a man, later identified as Vargas, was selling methamphetamine out of his home in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue. On April 4, detectives conducted surveillance on the home and saw a man exit through the backyard and enter the passenger seat of a Honda.

During a traffic stop investigators deployed a K9 officer for an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. Detectives said the passenger, identified as Villareal, placed 62.7 grams of methamphetamine under the seat prior to the search.

As surveillance continued, detectives saw Vargas leave the home and get into a vehicle; they tried to conduct another traffic stop, but said Vargas initially refused to pull over. During a pursuit, detectives said they saw Vargas throw a plastic baggie out of his window- the bag was later recovered and more methamphetamine was found inside. That discovery led to a search warrant that was executed on Vargas’ home.

Inside Vargas’ bedroom, investigators reportedly found 4,397.1 grams of methamphetamine and 274.4 grams of cocaine, along with 209 grams of heroin. They also found a digital scale covered in drug residue, according to the report.

Another man inside the home, identified as Gonzales, was allegedly found with a baggie containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. All three were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon on a US Marshal hold.

Vargas’ bond has been set at a combined $280,000 while Villareal is facing a $75,000 bond. Bond for Gonzales has been set at $8,000; a mugshot for Gonzales was not immediate;y available.