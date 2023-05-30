ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local law enforcement agencies ramped up patrols ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to keep people across the Basin safe and reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities. To that end, the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department, and University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department arrested more than 40 people between Friday and Monday for alcohol related offenses.

Of those arrested, 24 were charged with drunk driving and one person was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning; Mario Lopez-Valdez, 30, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Additionally, 17 people were charged with Public Intoxication.

As a part of safe graduation efforts, area agencies also arrested two people who have been charged with providing alcohol to minors.