MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas Food Bank will be collaborating with the West Texas chapter of the American Institute of Architects to host CANtribute, a design-based food drive.

The project involves students from Midland High School, enrolled in a problem solving/Engineering class, who have been working closely with local architects to design sculptures that are made from canned foods. The students chose the theme of transportation and have been using 3D programs to design 5 sculptures that range from a motorcycle to an airplane.

Midland High School students will be building their structures from approximately 9 a.m. to noon, on Thursday May 4th, at Midland Park Mall in the Dillard’s court area.

There will be donation barrels set up at both locations for those who wish to stop by and support the cause by donating canned food products.

“We are so excited to bring back this partnership with our local architecture firms.” Said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “This event has several different impacts within our community like being able to use something as simple as a can of green beans to help create an interest within Stem learning and be able to provide meals to our hungry neighbors is truly special. We want to thank all of those who are helping to support the CANtribute project.”

The donation of canned goods comes at an ideal time for the WTFB as the number of food drives traditionally slows down in the summer and the need for food increases. This year, the WTFB has seen a dramatic increase.