MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Giving Tree was an apparent success this year, with many local foster children able to have a wonderful Christmas.

One Accord for Kids, a local non-profit organization, is thanking the community as more than 3,000 gifts from the Permian Basin Giving Tree were received this year, as part of the Permian Basin Giving Tree.

On Tuesday, representatives from One Accord for Kids, The Attic Foster Network, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will be distributing the gifts to local foster kids across Midland and Odessa.

According to One Accord for Kids, there are more than 500 children in the foster system in West Texas, with many of these children away from families and loved ones during the holiday season.

These toys and gifts are meant to help kids have a normal Christmas and not worry about if they will be able to get any presents from Santa this year.

The organizations will be distributing gifts at the Midland Bible Church on Tuesday, December 12th, beginning at 10am.