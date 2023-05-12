ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD awarded 258 teachers with checks Friday as part of this year’s Teacher Incentive Allotment awards; some, including three teachers at San Jacinto Elementary were awarded checks worth $20,000. Districtwide, the number of teachers who have earned TIA dollars, and the amount of money district teachers are receiving have more than doubled since last year, at 120 across the District.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment was created by the Texas Legislature in 2019, as part of House Bill 3, to provide a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and to help attract and retain highly effective teachers at traditionally hard-to-staff schools. The allotment amount per teacher is based on the level of academic growth their students attained, teacher instructional performance, and the percentage of socio-economically disadvantaged students at their school.

Individual awards this year range from $3,351 to $20,328 with $2,400,650 total being presented to area teachers.