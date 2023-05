RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 16 teachers from Rankin ISD were recognized at the board meeting Tuesday night for achieving a Teacher Incentive Allotment designation.

According to a Facebook post from Rankin ISD, the total funds generated to these teachers is over $252,000. These teachers were awarded for their hard work and dedication to student growth and student achievement.

Three teachers were not able to attend.