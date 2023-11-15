ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown suspect involved in a theft from Boot Barn on Tuesday.

According to a post by OPD, at about 5:21pm on Tuesday, November 14th, an unknown male stole about $1,076 worth of merchandise, leaving the scene in a black 4-door Nissan sedan.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013521. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.