ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System recently announced a major philanthropic achievement made possible by the Permian Basin Chapter of Credit Unions.

After raising more than $105,000 this year for the Children’s Miracle Network, the PBCCU has, in total, raised more than $1 million since beginning fundraising efforts in 1998.

The Permian Basin Credit Unions who have participated over the years include:

  • Complex Community Credit Union
  • My Community Credit Union
  • Southwest Heritage Credit Union
  • Southwest 66 Credit Union
  • Heritage USA FCU
  • MTCU
  • West Texas Credit Union
  • 1st Community Federal Credit Union
  • Odessa Employees Credit Union
  • WesTex Community Credit Union
  • Citizens FCU
  • Members Financial FCU

MCH says all the money stays local and goes to fund up-to-date life-saving equipment, training, and education for staff, and research for the NICU and Pediatric Units at MCH.

A very big impact on the lives of these children.