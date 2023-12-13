ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System recently announced a major philanthropic achievement made possible by the Permian Basin Chapter of Credit Unions.
After raising more than $105,000 this year for the Children’s Miracle Network, the PBCCU has, in total, raised more than $1 million since beginning fundraising efforts in 1998.
The Permian Basin Credit Unions who have participated over the years include:
- Complex Community Credit Union
- My Community Credit Union
- Southwest Heritage Credit Union
- Southwest 66 Credit Union
- Heritage USA FCU
- MTCU
- West Texas Credit Union
- 1st Community Federal Credit Union
- Odessa Employees Credit Union
- WesTex Community Credit Union
- Citizens FCU
- Members Financial FCU
MCH says all the money stays local and goes to fund up-to-date life-saving equipment, training, and education for staff, and research for the NICU and Pediatric Units at MCH.
A very big impact on the lives of these children.