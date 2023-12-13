ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System recently announced a major philanthropic achievement made possible by the Permian Basin Chapter of Credit Unions.

After raising more than $105,000 this year for the Children’s Miracle Network, the PBCCU has, in total, raised more than $1 million since beginning fundraising efforts in 1998.

The Permian Basin Credit Unions who have participated over the years include:

Complex Community Credit Union

My Community Credit Union

Southwest Heritage Credit Union

Southwest 66 Credit Union

Heritage USA FCU

MTCU

West Texas Credit Union

1st Community Federal Credit Union

Odessa Employees Credit Union

WesTex Community Credit Union

Citizens FCU

Members Financial FCU

MCH says all the money stays local and goes to fund up-to-date life-saving equipment, training, and education for staff, and research for the NICU and Pediatric Units at MCH.

A very big impact on the lives of these children.