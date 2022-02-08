MIDLAND, Texas — New details have been released on the murder of 54-year-old David Demick, that happened early Sunday morning in a Midland hotel.

Shortly after the Midland Police Department posted the pictures from the Wyndham Hotel’s surveillance cameras, Midland Crime Stoppers says they received five separate tips from those in the community that helped identify the suspect as 26-year-old Javon Elliston.

Police say Demick checked into the hotel after he couldn’t find a ride home from a local bar. And according to his sister, Jody Rosenbrock, he couldn’t find a ride home from friends and made the safe choice not to drive home, and opted for a stay at a nearby hotel.

“He went and stayed at the hotel where he was found and he checked in by himself,” says Rosenbrock.

According to police, Elliston was spotted walking down the hallway near Demicks room around 2 o’clock in the morning.

Camera footage from the hotel, then shows Elliston approach Demicks door and wait outside of his room. Elliston then appeared to punch Demick immediately, which police say initiated a fight between the two.

“My brother was not a big man, but I know he could hold his own,” adds Rosenbrock.

An employee of the hotel was then sent to the room to check on a noise complaint, after a neighboring room said they heard a commotion and someone yell, “You’re going to die tonight.”

After getting to the room, they say the door was open slightly and someone inside said they were naked and to hold on.

Rosenbrock says, “I want justice, no one deserves to have their life being taken.”

Police say no one ever left the room while hotel employees were there, and told the employee that the noise came from another room.

Elliston was then seen hours later, leaving the room with two white bags full of what police believe to be Demicks belongings and wearing a jacket police also say was Demicks. Elliston was then seen leaving the hotel, and wasn’t seen on any other cameras in the area.

“I wanted to think everything other than what we now know, and that’s hurtful,” says an emotional Rosenbrock.

The footage from the hallway was then released to the public by the Midland Police Department. Soon after, the Midland Crime Stoppers received several tips on the identification of Javon Elliston, including one from an ex-girlfriend of his.

Elliston was arrested Monday night and charged with murder. He has since been placed in the Midland County Jail.

“I hope that person or whatever happened knows that, you know, taking someone’s life isn’t right,” says Rosenbrock.

Based on the current information, MPD believed Javon Elliston intentionally killed David Demick, that night in the Wyndham Hotel.

The case is still currently under investigation and we will update with more information as soon as we find out.