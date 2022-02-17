MIDLAND, Texas — More people continue to come forward with statements after five Midland Christian School staff members were arrested and released. We heard from another former student today who says she’s hoping change is on the way.

The former student we spoke with today said she was sexually assaulted and wanted to share he story, but she wanted to remain anonymous and only speak on the phone. We have verified that she was a former student at Midland Christian.

According to the police affidavit, a student was sexually assaulted in the locker room, by another student, after a baseball practice last month. The affidavit also says the five staff members who were arrested are accused of covering up the assault.

After hearing what police said happened, the former student said she wanted to tell her own story. She said, “At first it was so angry, because now these people are finally seeing it the way we see it, but they don’t, they just see what’s happening right now. It’s a Christian school, not everything done there is Christian like.”

She said she ended up transferring from Midland Christian School to another school after she says she was sexually assaulted.

She continued to say, “I really just didn’t feel safe enough to go back, and my parents actually took me out and I transferred to Midland High. I was just so relieved to get out of that school.”

All she hopes, after what happened, is that something changes immediately.

“Hopefully they can just get like some new people in there, with better mindsets and better hearts than the ones that they had,” she added.

As of Wednesday night, police say all five arrested are no longer in custody and have been released on a $5,000 bond.

The former student we talked with says she’s not shocked by this at all, but also says this isn’t the end.

“I’m not surprised that they got released, I was hoping they wouldn’t, but just because they got released doesn’t mean it’s over,” she said.

Currently, this case is still under investigation and as of right now, no other information from police or the school has been provided.