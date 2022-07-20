For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a slight uptick in the chances of rain in parts of The Basin, but most areas will remain mostly rainfree despite some increase in clouds. Winds will still be strong at times and high temperatures will still be above normal in the upper 90’s and lower triple digits for many. Some clouds will linger into tomorrow as any storm chances will mostly remain in the higher elevations.