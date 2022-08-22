MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland business owner, and former mayor, Jerry Morales has added his name to the ballot and will, once again, run for mayor- a seat he held just a few years ago. This comes after Mayor Patrick Payton announced last month that he will not seek re-election.

Morales will be on the November 8 ballot against Robert Allen Dickson and Lori Blong.

Upon his exit from office in 2020, Morales, who assumed the position in 2014, said, “I wanted to be the Mayor of the people. I wanted the people to know that I was there for them, supported them, listened to them, and I’m very glad that we were in my opinion very transparent the communication the doors were always wide open.”

Morales stated then that he was most proud of his work to improve downtown, the parks, and the quality of life for those in Midland- most notably the increased construction of new houses and apartment buildings as well as a new water tower. He also noted in that interview that housing, roads, and quality of life would continue to be an issue a newly elected Patrick Payton would need to address.

City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 22, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District 3 seat and Amy Stretcher Burkes and Jim Gerety have filed to run for District 4.