ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Moonlight Market is back at Medical Center Hospital tonight.

The Moonlight Market at MCH brings you fresh, locally grown produce and local products from the Permian Basin. It is a family and pet friendly market with a goal to promote health and wellness.

The Market supports our local farmers, agriculture and our economy.

The Market also educates our community of benefits of healthy eating and healthy living.

Live Music Food Trucks

Fresh baked breads and pastries

Jams, jellies, and salsa

Local craft and artisan vendors

produce and more!

If you can’t make it tonight, here are dates for more opportunities to visit the vendors at the Moonlight Market:

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

For more information, visit mchodessa.com/moonlightmarket.