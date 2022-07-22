ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Moonlight Market is back at Medical Center Hospital tonight.
The Moonlight Market at MCH brings you fresh, locally grown produce and local products from the Permian Basin. It is a family and pet friendly market with a goal to promote health and wellness.
The Market supports our local farmers, agriculture and our economy.
The Market also educates our community of benefits of healthy eating and healthy living.
Live Music Food Trucks
Fresh baked breads and pastries
Jams, jellies, and salsa
Local craft and artisan vendors
produce and more!
If you can’t make it tonight, here are dates for more opportunities to visit the vendors at the Moonlight Market:
- June 24
- July 22
- August 26
- September 23
For more information, visit mchodessa.com/moonlightmarket.