MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for a road project that will cause drivers to take alternate routes for at least a month.

In a news release, Illinois Avenue between A Street and D Street will be closed starting June 6th. This comes as crews work to repair utilities and improve the road in the coming weeks. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes from June 6th to August 5th.

Traffic will be detoured to Wall Street, Cuthbert Avenue, and Golf Course Road. According to the news release, local businesses in the area will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use the detours that will be in place starting next week.