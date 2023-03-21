ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At about 9pm, Firefighters responded to a property at the 1300 block of North 8th street in reference to smoke and an unconscious victim on March 20th.

After arriving, Chief Pierce and Alpine Officer Legaretta, with the help of bystanders, pulled the combative victim out of the residence. Emergent EMS transported the victim in serious condition to Big Bend Regional Medical Center. No other occupants were found in the building.

One cat was found in cardiac arrest. Firefighters made attempts at pet CPR with pet oxygen masks but did not succeed. ACO picked up the animal for cremation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and save multiple bedrooms. The majority of the damage was contained to the living room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Alpine Fire Department responded with 15 personnel with Engine 1, Engine 3, Rescue 1, Tanker 1 and Command 1. Alpine Police, Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, TxDPS, and Sul Ross State University Department of Public Safety also responded to the incident.