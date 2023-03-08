MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Monahans woman killed Wednesday in a roll-over crash in Martin County has been identified as 22-year-old Alexus Reann Domiguez. Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 3:50 p.m. on March 7, troopers responded to the scene of a single car crash on SH 349, about 16 miles north of Midland. Investigators said Dominguez was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on 349 when a tire blew. The tire failure caused the vehcile to veer left across both lanes of traffic and into the east pasture where it rolled over several times. Dominguez was ejected during the crash.

A two-year-old boy, also of Monahans, was the only passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and it said to be stable. The young boy was secured in a safety seat, investigators said.