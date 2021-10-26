Monahans woman dies in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in a Saturday evening crash in Martin County as Latresa Powers, 18, of Monahans. According to DPS, Powers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:18 p.m. on October 23, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 176, one mile east of Tarzan. Investigators said Powers was driving a 2012 Mazda car west on SH 176 when she turned and collided with a truck headed east.

Investigators said Powers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.