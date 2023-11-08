AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed and reappointed 14 people from across Texas to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors, with a Monahans resident being among them.

Leticia Rodriguez was reappointed to the Board. She is CEO of Ward Memorial Hospital, and is a member of the Monahans Ambassadors Club and the Permian Basin AHEC Advisory Board. She is the former president of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division and the local rotary club. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Lubbock Christian University.

The Authority is responsible for coordinating the implementation of health information exchange in Texas. Rodriguez’s term, like all the others, is set to expire on June 15, 2015.