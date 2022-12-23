MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help.

The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Investigators say he was last seen around 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 22.

If you see him or have any information that may help in finding him, Monahans Police would like you to contact them at (432) 943-3254.