MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Angelina Lou Padilla.

Padilla was last seen on Monday, December 18th at about 8pm, running east in the 400 block of E. 11th Street, wearing a dark green sweater with white lettering and pajama shorts.

Angelina Padilla is about 5’4″ and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254 reference Case # 23-0745.