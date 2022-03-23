(Nexstar)- A Monahans man is back in custody after he was arrested at a New Jersey business by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals District of New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, coordinated the arrest efforts.

40-year-old Glen Edwards Glass has been wanted since October 2018, when the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In December 2018, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for failure to comply with registration requirements. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also issued several warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor assault.

In 2004, Glass was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. Glass was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List in November of last year.