ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Monahans man was arrested earlier this week after an Odessa Police officer conducting a traffic stop seized more than 67 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin. Chris Gros, 36, has been charged with two counts of Manufacturing and Delivering a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on November 2, an OPD officer found the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder travelling 62 miles per hour in the 4100 block of John Ben Shephard Parkway; the posted speed limit in that area is 45 miles per hour. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Gros, was “shaking profusely”, the affidavit detailed, which caused the officer to become suspicious.

Investigators then discovered that Gros’ driver’s license and car registration were listed under difference addresses and the insurance card he provided was under someone else’s name with yet another different address. The officer stated that he knows “people tend to use multiple different addresses when commonly engaged in criminal activity as it’s harder for law enforcement to monitor or find persons.”

Gros consented to a search of his vehicle during which a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of drugs in which the officer discovered 67.4 grams of methamphetamine and 5.2 grams of heroin.

Gros was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a US Marshal hold. His bond has been set at a combined $140,000.