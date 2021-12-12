MONOHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – A local athlete making waves in the paralympic world, Monohans High School racer Hope Santiago has been sought after by many universities from across the country and this week she finally signed with a division one insititution.

“It took me a very long time to get to this point and I’ve been doing this for about seven years now and I’ve just been working harder every year”, says Santiago.

Santiago has been racing around the track for her entire high school career, and as she closes in on her senior year at Monohans High School, friends, family, and coaches came together to celebrate this memorable moment.

Loboes girls track coach, Rob Ontiveroz told us that it was just a matter of time till Hope signed with the school of her dreams.

“Arizona’s always been the talk and the goal and so she’s doing it, she’s following her dreams”, says Ontiveroz.

Angel Santiago, Hope’s father told us that being in a wheelchair never stoped her from working hard and acheiving her goals as a paralympic track and field athlete.

“Being in a wheelchair is not the end, it’s just the very beginning of it” says, Santiago.

As for Hope’s paralympic coach, Saul Mendoza, he shared with us that the University of Arizona is training ground for some of Hope’s bigger goals.

“In Arizona University they have a program that they practice six times a week two times a day and once she’s there that’s a perfect pact for her to cpmpete int he paralympics and we’re hoping that she can make it to Paris 2024” says Mendoza.