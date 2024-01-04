MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The CROWN Act went into effect on September 1 making Texas the 22nd state to pass the act.

The CROWN- Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair– Act prohibits employers, labor unions and employment agencies from discrimination against any employee based on hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots.

Monnahans school district code of conduct is currently under fire for the reading of their Hair/Facial policy. The policy currently reads, “Boys hair must be cut so as not to touch the eyebrows in front or extend beyond the top of the collar.”

One local west Texan attorney says there are some grey areas to the application of the CROWN act in school districts.

“There are some exceptions and some loops holes and that’s why some advocates are looking at this now because a school like Monahan’s can put a code or a policy in place that says we aren’t discriminating against your hair but your does have to be a certain length” said attorney Gaven Norris.