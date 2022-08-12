MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Mugshots for the pair were not immediately available.

Midland Police Department says that a 29-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were shot near S. Midkiff Road on August 11th.

Officers were sent to Midland Memorial Hospital around 9 pm last night in reference to the two gunshot victims.

MPD says that the mother and daughter both have non-life threatening injuries. A warrant has since been issued for the arrest of the suspect involved, 29-year-old Isabel Arlene Losoya for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.