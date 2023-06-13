ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of a six-week-old baby girl is asking for help in the wake of a crash that left the infant, and her one-year-old brother, injured.

According to 19-year-old Nallely Mendoza, her daughter suffered “severe head and brain injuries” in a crash that happened Monday night. The Odessa Police Department arrested a woman they said was drunk behind the wheel, when she rear-ended Mendoza, who was idling at a red light. Daisy Cordero, 36, has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injuries, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injuries, and Bribery.

Both children, along with Mendoza, were taken to a local hospital with injuries; the infant was later air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital because of the severity of her “life-threatening” injuries.

The teen said in a Gofundme, “I don’t usually ask for help, I know God has my baby girl, but any prayers and donations would be helpful.” If you’d like to donate, you’ll find that campaign here.