ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony.

According to court records, around 3:49 p.m. on August 21, officers responded to a home on Tom Green Avenue where they found a naked toddler walking around. Investigators said the child was climbing on top of a fake rock in the yard and had been seen by neighbors trying to jump the fence of an abandoned home nearby.

Officers knocked on the door of the child’s home where two other, unclothed, children answered the door. The children said their mother was sleeping while the toddler played outside.

Investigators said they were concerned that the young child was playing alone in a yard full of construction equipment and slippery rocks. Rosales was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $4,000 bond.