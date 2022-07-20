ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she abused drugs while pregnant and caused harm to her newborn. Aubree Nelson, 20, has been charged with endangering a child.

According to an affidavit, on July 17, Medical Center Hospital staff called the Odessa Police Department after a baby was born addicted to drugs. After birth, both the baby girl, and Nelson were tested and both tested positive for methamphetamines. The newborn was later admitted to intensive care after she “worsened” and started “going through methamphetamine withdrawal”.

During an interview with Child Protective Services, Nelson reportedly admitted to using the drug just three days before her daughter was born.

Nelson was taken into custody on July 19 and remained at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon; her bond has been set at $3,000. A mugshot of Nelson was not immediately available.