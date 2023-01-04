ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said her three-year-old was found walking through the neighborhood. Yanet Lopez, 37, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

According to court documents, on January 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2700 block of N Muskingum after a crying child was found running in the street without clothes on. Officers spent about 20 minutes trying to figure out where the child lived and eventually found the door of a home in the 200 block of N Tom Green standing “wide open”. Investigators knocked on the door, but no one answered. Eventually, officers said a woman, identified as Lopez, ran out of the door screaming. She said she’d fallen asleep and had been awakened by the knocking.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $3,000 bond.