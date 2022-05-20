MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after police said she left her two young children home alone, and one with special needs was found walking through the neighborhood. Idania Galindo, 27, is facing two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Intent to Return.

According to an affidavit, on May 19, and officer with the Midland Police Department responded to the 100 block of S Eisenhower Drive to investigate a found child. At the scene, the officer met with a witness who said she found a boy about three-years old walking down the block in a shirt and diaper. The witness said she saw a home nearby with an open front door, so she took the boy to the home and knocked. No adult was home, but the witness did find a little girl, about the same age as the boy inside crying.

A short time later, the kid’s mom, identified as Galindo, came home. Galindo reportedly admitted she’d left her children home alone while she drove to her younger sibling’s home, about five miles away, in order to take her to school. Galindo said the children had been sleeping when she left her home that morning. In his report, the officer noted that the little boy has autism and is non-verbal.

Galindo was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon on a combined bond of $20,000.