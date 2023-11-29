ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom charged last year after officers with the Odessa Police Department said she left her young children in the car while she and her husband had dinner and drinks at a local restaurant is facing charges once again after an eight-year-old child turned up at school with injuries on Tuesday. Cassidy Nicole Belis has been charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony.

According to an OPD report, on November 28, officers were notified that a student had arrived at school with swelling and a cut to her lower lip. The child told an adult that her mother, identified as Belis, caused the injury when she threw a cellphone.

During a forensic interview, the little girl said that Belis was angry “about bills” when things escalated. Belis then allegedly grabbed the child’s cellphone from her hands and struck her with the device before throwing it at her face, causing the injuries. A witness to the incident was also interviewed and said that she witnessed Belis throw the phone after she told her child they didn’t have $90 to pay the bill and wanted to know if the children had the money to make the payment instead.

Belis was arrested on a warrant later that same day and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.