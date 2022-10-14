MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.

According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor called 911 and said that he was standing in his front yard when he heard a woman scream. The caller said he went and asked the woman if she needed help but stated she was too hysterical to explain what had happened.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman being loaded into an ambulance. The woman said she was 34 weeks pregnant and was experiencing pain in her stomach following a physical fight with her mother, identified as Martinez.

The victim stated that she arrived at her mother’s home when she discovered that her mom was arguing with her boyfriend in front of the victim’s child- she said she confronted her mom and told her not to argue in front of the child and alleged that her mom slapped her in response. The victim’s sisters said they jumped in to defend their pregnant sibling and that things escalated from there. They eventually asked their mother’s boyfriend to step in and pull Martinez away from the physical fight.

Officers stated that the victim did not want to press charges, but officers took Martinez into custody anyway. She was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on an unknown bond.