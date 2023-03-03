ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother was arrested Thursday after investigators said she allegedly bruised her four-year-old son after he refused to board the school bus. Tyneese Allen, 22, has been charged with Injury to a Child.

According to an affidavit, on March 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an early education center after a staff member noticed a student with bruises on his arm. The employee told investigators that the boy said he’d been injured by his mom, identified as Allen, after she pinched him, slapped him, and punched him in the back. At the scene, officers said they observed bruising to the boy’s arm, as well as a faint bruise on his cheek.

The boy was taken to Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center where he was examined; investigators confirmed the bruises as well as scratch marks possibly made by fingernails. During a forensic interview, investigators said the boy said he was “pinched by his mom”. However, officers said the boy was “extremely hesitant” to answer additional questions after stating that he was scared of being “taken away” from his mom and was worried she’d go to jail.

Investigators then spoke with Allen who said she pinched her son because he refused to get on the school bus the previous day. Allen’s mother told investigators that she witnessed the incident and that Allen pinched the boy several times. Allen was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday on a $6,000 bond.