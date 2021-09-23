MMH to resume in-patient elective surgeries as COVID-19 census falls

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, the hospital said it is caring for 68 patients with the virus. The CIVID-19 census is down significantly from the peak of 125 just a couple of weeks ago. Of those hospitalized, 22 are ventilated. The patients range in age from 20 to 89.

18% of those hospitalized are from surrounding counties. The hospital said it has re-opened to transfers now that the overall census has started to fall.

The hospital is also seeing improvement in the positivity rate. Last week, MMH testing centers reported a 21% positivity rate. This week, only 16% of those being tested through the centers have tested positive for the virus.

“As the census falls, as the positive numbers fall at our testing centers, it does begin to feel like we’re on the downward slope of this current surge, but it’s really important not to get complacent,” said Chief Medical Officer Russell Meyers.

Hospital leaders are still urging the community to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.

Now that the census has started to fall, MMH announced it will re-open to in-patient elective surgeries beginning Monday.

“If you’ve been waiting, if you’ve been waiting on a conversation with your surgeon about an elective in-patient case that you need to have done, this is a good time to reinvigorate that conversation,” said Meyers.