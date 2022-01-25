MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on its coronavirus response. Overall, the hospital says it remains very busy, with a total census of 230, and 96 patients hospitalized with the virus. However, hospital leaders say the most concerning thing is the rise in COVID-19 related deaths, with a reported 27 deaths so far in January.

“Probably the most alarming number we’re seeing here so far is the death count,” said Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman.

To put that in perspective, in December the hospital reported 21 virus related deaths; in November, it reported 15.

“We’re probably going to double that number from just a couple of months ago,” Bowerman added.

While deaths are on the rise, Bowerman said there are some encouraging numbers regarding the positivity rate as the current surge progresses. So far this week, MMH’s testing center is reporting a 42.4% positivity rate. That’s down about 5% from last week. And down even further from the peak of 55% just a few weeks ago.

“Hopefully the positive trend that we’re seeing in the test rates will lead to a reduced census in the hospital,” Bowerman said.

The hospital is seeing encouraging numbers regarding staffing as well. As of Tuesday, the hospital reported only 39 staff members in quarantine with coronavirus. That’s down from more than 100 just a couple of weeks ago. Adding to that is an additional 27 nurses and respiratory therapists sent by the state. Bowerman said those additional resources will be available for the next month or so, as long as the need remains.

And while the hospital is currently well staffed and ready to provide care amid the current surge, a vaccine mandate may cause a few staff members to walk.

Chief Legal Officer Mindy Hamm said now that the state has dropped its injunction halting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate, the hospital will now be required to prove the vaccination or exemption status of every employee.

According to Hamm, by February 14, every employee will need to have their first does of the coronavirus vaccine or have an exemption in place. Every employee who is not exempt will need to be fully vaccinated by March 14. If anyone fails to meet the deadline, they may be placed on unpaid leave for up to 30 days.

Bowerman said there are only about 200 employees who need to be vaccinated or be granted an exemption. Additionally, Bowerman said their team has been able to grant about 99% of the requested exemptions so far. Still, the hospital fears it may lose more staff members now that the vaccine mandate is back in play.

“We’re certainly worried we’ll lose staff…with 230 patients in the hospital today, we need all the staff we can get. We certainly want to comply, but we also want to allow our employees to receive exemptions,” Bowerman said.