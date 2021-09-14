MMH talks COVID-19 deaths, elective surgeries amid declining number of hospitalizations

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations.

So far in September, MMH says 20 patients have died from coronavirus complications. Three of those patients have died in the last 24 hours. MMH says the three most recent deaths involved unvaccinated patients in their fifties and sixties.

As of Tuesday, the hospital says it is caring for 78 patients with the virus. 83% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the hospital. 13 of the currently hospitalized patients are considered to have “breakthrough” infections.

Overall, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations at MMH have lessened in recent days, but hospital leaders are asking the community to remain vigilant.

“Obviously, the COVID numbers continue to come down in the hospital and we’re very grateful for that. But I do want to stress that we are not out of the woods by any means. We had a high of over 125 just a few weeks ago and we’re at 78 today. That is positive, but don’t forget, we had four patients on July 4th. So, we are very busy,” said Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman.

If coronavirus admissions continue to decline, hospital leaders will soon begin to talk about reopening to elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay, but for now, those procedures are still on hold.

“We need to see the census continue to go down before we’ll be able to provide those elective inpatient procedures,” Bowerman said.

To help continue the downward trend, the hospital is once again stressing the importance of vaccinations. Now, MMH is offering a mass vaccination clinic three days a week for anyone needing their first or second dose. Boosters are also available for transplant and immunocompromised patients. The clinic will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center. You may schedule an appointment for your vaccine here.