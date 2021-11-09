MMH shuts down monoclonal antibody infusion center

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Midland, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that as of Tuesday, its Outpatient Treatment Center will no longer be administering monoclonal antibody infusions.

Instead, anyone seeking the treatment is asked to call the Odessa Infusion Center being operated by the State of Texas. The clinic is at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700. You can call 432-640-2022 to make an appointment.

To be eligible for the treatment, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test, be within a 10 day window since the onset of symptoms and must meet certain additional criteria based on age.

Over the age of 18, patients must have one of the following:

Be 65-years-old or older

Have a BMI of greater than 25

Have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, or neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy

Have medical-related technology dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19

Patients between the ages of 12 and 17 must have one of the following conditions: