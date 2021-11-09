MMH shuts down monoclonal antibody infusion center

Midland, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that as of Tuesday, its Outpatient Treatment Center will no longer be administering monoclonal antibody infusions.
Instead, anyone seeking the treatment is asked to call the Odessa Infusion Center being operated by the State of Texas. The clinic is at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700. You can call 432-640-2022 to make an appointment.
To be eligible for the treatment, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test, be within a 10 day window since the onset of symptoms and must meet certain additional criteria based on age.
Over the age of 18, patients must have one of the following:
- Be 65-years-old or older
- Have a BMI of greater than 25
- Have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, or neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy
- Have medical-related technology dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19
Patients between the ages of 12 and 17 must have one of the following conditions:
- Be in the 85th percentile for weight for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts
- Have sickle cell disease, congenital or acquired heart disease, neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy, asthma or other chronic respiratory disease
- Have medical-related technology dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19