MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital said it has had only five employees resign over the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate that required vaccinations or exemptions for all hospital employees. That mandate went into effect Monday.

The hospital said two of the employees who resigned over the mandate did so at the end of 2021 when the mandate was first announced. Three others resigned in the last couple of weeks after the courts upheld the mandate.

As of Monday, the hospital said 88.5% of its workforce has received at least the first dose of the vaccine. 11.7% , or 207, have received a religious exemption, and three have received a medical exemption. Four employees, who have not yet received a vaccine or an exemption, have been placed on unpaid leave. That leave can last up to 30 days, or until March 15, when CMS said all employees will need to be fully vaccinated or have an exemption in place.

“We’re still hopeful…we’re still in touch with those four individuals…working with them to get them vaccinated or to get them an exemption so they can get back to work,” said Senior Vice President Stephen Bowerman.

Bowerman said hospital leaders are thankful the loss of staff over the mandate was so minimal.

“We can’t say enough how appreciative we are of them (employees). It’s been a strange time in our organization for the last several weeks with the mandate and with the last couple of years with the surges. They continue to work very hard,” Bowerman said. “If we’d have lost 50 nurses with this mandate, we may have had to shut down some units.”

Bowerman said that anyone seeking a job at MMH going forward well need to be vaccinated before they are able to start work.