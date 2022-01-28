ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital has seen an increase in coronavirus related deaths this month, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations have started decrease.

So far in January, the hospital has reported 29 deaths related to the virus. That’s up from 18 in December.

While the death rate has increased, it may be a positive sign that the hospital is now starting to see a decrease in the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus. As of Friday morning, the hospital reported it is caring for 86 people with COVD-19. The ages of those patients range from 19 to 98. 15 of those have been admitted from the surrounding counties.

“Hopefully, we’re at a plateau for hospitalizations and deaths. We dropped down to the 80s last weekend and hopped back in the hundreds earlier this week. We’re back in the mid-80s again, but hoping the weekend is calm and we don’t have any more admits,” said Trevor Tankersley, Director of Public Relations.

Should the hospital see any coronavirus admissions this weekend, it is well poised to care for those patients. For now, the hospital has been assigned an additional 30 staff members, combined of nurses and respiratory therapists, from the state.

However, the doctors and nurses at all our local hospitals have not had much of a break since the Delta surge began in August. As such, hospital leaders continue to ask the community to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.