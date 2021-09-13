MMH reports 5 COVID-19 deaths over weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Monday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.

So far, Midland Memorial says 17 patients have died of the virus in the month of September. Over the weekend, the hospital says it had five patient deaths. In August, the hospital reported 31 coronavirus related deaths.

Deaths aside, hospitalizations are on the decline. MMH says it is caring for 82 patients with the virus as of Monday. That number is down from the 93 coronavirus patients reported last Friday.

“Eighty-two is not a light load. It’d down and we’re thankful for that,” said Stephen Bowerman, Chief Operating Officer for Midland Health.

Still, the overall COVID hospitalizations remain high when compared with the single digits the hospital saw in early July. On July 4, MMH had only four patients hospitalized with the virus. As such, the hospital is still encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

“I hope the slight decline we’re seeing in the hospital does not turn people away from getting the vaccine.” Bowerman added.

The vaccine clinic at F Marie Hall is set to return Tuesday. Bowerman said anyone interested in getting the first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine should sign up to do so. The clinic will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons until demand begins to taper off.

MMH says 41.3% of Midlanders are fully vaccinated. 52% of the eligible population in Midland has received at least one dose.