MMH reporting second highest number of COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

Coronavirus census jumps due to reporting error

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus related deaths and hospitalizations.

As September ends, the hospital said 36 hospitalized patients have died from the virus this month. That’s the second highest number of coronavirus deaths since November of 2020, when the hospital reported 38 COVID-19 deaths.

“This has been a particularly devastating month for deaths here in the hospital,” said Chief Executive Officer Russell Meyers.

That high rate comes as hospitalizations from the current surge have finally started to decline. As of Thursday morning, the hospital said it is caring for 68 patients with the virus. 41 of those patients are considered active, meaning they are still testing positive for the virus. 27 of those are convalescing, meaning the are still hospitalized amid coronavirus complications, but are no longer testing positive for the virus. Meyers said 20 patients are on the ventilator and 81% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The current coronavirus census is quite higher than that reported just a few days ago. But Meyers said earlier reported data was not accurate.

“You’ll notice that that number is pretty significantly higher than what we’ve reported the last few days. We have discovered a flaw in our internal reporting system. So, we’ve probably been under reporting for the last few days when we’ve been reporting we’ve been in the fifties, we were really not. So this is not a big jump in the census, it’s just a reset and now an accurate report of where we are,” Meyers said.

In the testing center, things are moving in a positive direction, which is clearly reflected in the hospital census. Meyers said last week, and so far this week, the positivity rate has fallen to about 17%. Earlier in the surge, hospital leaders said a positivity rate of about 10% would be a good indicator that the worst of the surge was behind us.

“We’re hoping that we’re on the downhill slide in this round of surge,” Meyers said.

