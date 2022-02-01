MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on its coronavirus response. MMH’s Senior vice President Stephen Bowerman said the hospital is beginning to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the death rate for January was the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bowerman said 41 patients hospitalized with the virus died during the month of January. For comparison, in December, the hospital reported 21 virus related deaths. In November, the hospital reported 15

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Wilson attributed the high death rate to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, even though the variant is most often less severe, especially in vaccinated or otherwise healthy people.

“What we saw was…a 50% positivity rate through our testing sites, which suggests a huge number of people infected around the community. And such high numbers infected in such a short period of time, even a small percentage of people getting sick, it’s going to be a bigger number when there’s so many people sick,” Wilson said.

Wilson said during the Delta surge, the hospital saw fewer deaths per month and said that was because the Delta surge was spread out over several months.

“We went through Omicron in a few weeks,” he said.

And it does seem that the community is on the downward slope when it comes to new cases amid this surge. As of Tuesday, the hospital said it is caring for 81 patients with the virus. That’s down from 100 just a week ago.

The positivity rate at MMH’s testing center is trending downward as well. So far this week, the center is reporting a 29.6% positivity rate. That’s down from 35.5% last week. And down significantly from the peak of 55% just a few weeks ago. Bowerman said the hospital is testing fewer people as well.

“Those are the kind of indicators that suggest this may be slowing down to some degree in the community,” Bowerman said.

Which has been the expectation with Omicron all along. Hospital leaders said in a previous new conference that Omicron would spread quickly because it is so contagious. The lowered positivity rate suggests the variant may have run out of new people to infect.

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa is reporting similar data. The hospital saw 36 deaths attributed to coronavirus in January, but the overall hospitalization rate has begun to slow. As of Tuesday morning, MCH reported it is caring for 85 patients with the virus, that number is down from more than 100 last week.

Hospital leaders in Midland and Odessa are asking everyone to remain cautious moving forward and have offered the same advice, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and get vaccinated.