MMH reporting 22 COVID related deaths so far this month

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. Nineteen days into October, the hospital said it has had 22 patients die from complications of the virus so far this month. In September, the hospital reported 36 coronavirus related deaths, the second highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the death rate remains high, coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline. As of Tuesday, the hospital reported it is caring for 36 patients with the virus. Of those, only 24 are actively infected, 12 others are “convalescing” as they continue to recover. The hospitalized patients range in age from nine-months to 84 years.

According to the hospital, vaccination rates continue to improve along with hospitalization rates. About 47.6% of eligible Midlanders are fully vaccinated, while 55.1% have received at least one dose. Throughout Texas, 63.3% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, while 73% have received at least one dose. Midland Memorial Hospital’s vaccine clinic at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center has seen a drop in patients seeking the vaccine in the last week. As such, the hospital will be scaling back its clinic to just one day a week. If you would like to schedule your vaccine, you may do so here.

As hospitalizations decline and vaccine rates increase, even if only slightly, hospital leaders continue to encourage the community to take precautions, such as handwashing, social distancing, and mask wearing.

“If we take all these precautions, I think we can continue to see the census drop and have our community return to some sense of normalcy,” Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman said.