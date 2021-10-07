MMH reporting 10 coronavirus deaths so far in October

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In seven days, Midland Memorial Hospital has had ten patients die from coronavirus complications, according to information released by the hospital in a news conference Thursday.

“Death rates have been high in September and continuing into October. Thirty-six patients died in September making that the second greatest number of deaths we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, and so far, in October, we’re ahead of even that pace,” said Chief Executive Officer Russell Meyers.

While the death rate remains high, overall, the hospital continues to report a lowering COVID-19 census. As of Thursday, MMH reported it is caring for 43 patients with the virus. 17 of those patients are on a ventilator, according to Meyers. The patients range in age from 27 to 84. The hospital’s testing center is also seeing fewer patients testing positive for the virus, a positive sign for continued lowering census rates. For the last two weeks, only about 16% of those coming in for testing have tested positive.

Still, hospital leaders are asking the community to remain cautious.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you’re not already, to get a booster shot if you qualify, to continue the practices of social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, avoiding crowds and avoiding poorly ventilated spaces. The Delta variant continues to exist in our community, continues to be highly contagious, continues to fill many more hospital beds than we would like,” Meyers said.