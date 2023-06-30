MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Memorial Hospital received two American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline awards for their demonstrated commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, according to a release by MMH.

This commitment ultimately leads to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

MMH says someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack every 40 seconds. Heart disease and stroke are the Number 1 and 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the release. Studies have shown patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

“MMH is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” Nancy Hill, Executive Director of Quality Management. “The Mission: Lifeline program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in the Permian Basin experience longer, healthier lives.”

Midland Memorial Hospital received these awards:

Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award

Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Plus Achievement Award

“We are pleased to recognize Midland Memorial Hospital for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president

of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”