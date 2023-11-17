MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Memorial Hospital announced on Friday that it was recently awarded a “B” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

MMH says this reflects the institution’s commitment to patient safety and high-quality healthcare.

The Leapfrog Group, a national organization dedicated to healthcare transparency and safety, recently released its biannual Hospital Safety Grade report, assigning grades to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients.

The hospital continued by saying attaining this score is a testament to ongoing efforts to prioritize patient safety and deliver exceptional healthcare services.

The Leapfrog Grade B signifies that Midland Memorial Hospital has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing safe, effective, and patient-centered care. The hospital says it reflects its dedication to implementing best practices in infection prevention, medication safety, and overall healthcare quality.

“We are thrilled to receive a Leapfrog Score of B, as it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire healthcare team,” said Steve Bowerman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Midland Health. “The work isn’t done, we are proud of this achievement but will continue the ongoing commitment to prioritize patient safety and deliver high-quality healthcare services to our community.”

Midland Memorial Hospital says it remains focused on continuous improvement and looks forward to building upon this accomplishment to further enhance patient safety and quality of care.