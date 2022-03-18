MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent news release, the Midland Memorial Hospital will experience a water shutdown on Saturday, March 19th from 10 am to 2 pm. The shutdown will help complete the Michigan Avenue project.

During the water shutdown, the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors will experience the most impact. The hospital states that there are plans in place for patients, staff, and visitors to have access to temporary water. Once the water is turned back on, there may be some discoloration until pipes have been completely flushed out.

According to the news release, the Michigan Avenue project is expected to be complete and the intersection open back up by Thursday, March 24th. People can still have access to the main property by entering/exiting from Kent street near the emergency room. Alternate routes to enter the property will be North N street and West Tennessee Ave.