MMH COVID-19 census under 100 for first time in weeks

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Wednesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. For the first time in several weeks, the hospital says it is caring for fewer than 100 patients with the virus.

“The hospital remains very busy today, but good news, we are under 100 COVID patients for the first time in a while,” said Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman.

As of Wednesday morning, MMH’s COVID-19 census is sitting at 99. The patients range in age from 26 to 91. The hospital says 87% of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, with 13 breakthrough cases.

The hospital also says it has had two patients die with the virus in the last 24 hours. Those patients were 47 and 62 years old. The hospital says one of the patients was vaccinated, the other was not, but both had underlying health conditions. So far, MMH is reporting 10 coronavirus related deaths for the month of September.

Overall, the hospital is hopeful hospitalizations will keep declining as the number of those testing positive has also started fall. Currently, the positivity rate at MMH’s testing center is about 27%, it was in the mid-thirties just two weeks ago. Hospital leaders say when that rate falls below 10%, hospitalizations will be more manageable.

“That’s good news…as that percentage continues to improve, we’re hopeful that’ll have an impact on in-patient activity in the hospital,” Bowerman said.

Anyone needing to get tested is encouraged to call 68NURSE for an appointment. The hospital says it will no longer be able to take walk-in patients at its testing center.