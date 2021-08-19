MMH coronavirus response: What you need to know from Thursday’s update

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The team from Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on the coronavirus surge.

As of Thursday morning, MMH reported it is caring for 99 patients with the virus. 20 of those are on ventilators. The patients range in age from 19 to 91. MMH says 88% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Four of those patients are being cared for by teams in Labor and Delivery or Post-partum. That’s an increase in expectant mothers from last week. Doctors say the rise is due to the Delta variant.

“Let’s talk about the surge last winter. Looking back, it was rare to hear a case in labor and delivery with a severe case of COVID. I can recall colleagues, but I never had a case the last surge. But I recall two episodes where patients were severe, they were intubated, critical, and delivered pre-term. These women survived, they walked out of this hospital, those babies survived. But what I have seen in the last week is different. This is all because of that Delta variant,” said OBGYN Dr. Ronica McBrayer.

On Monday, McBrayer experienced her first fetal death in a mom with the virus. The only explanation she had for the loss was a blood clot in the placenta.

“We are seeing a lot more vascular disease with this Delta variant.”

Earlier this week, another pregnant woman with COVID pneumonia presented to the hospital with a blood clot in her lungs. Her baby was born via emergency cesarean section, that mom is still on a ventilator. Another woman was admitted to the hospital today with a blood clot in her lungs and is now in pre-term labor.

McBrayer says they are seeing an increase in the number of babies born prematurely and an increase in new or expectant moms with serious illness. And because of that, McBrayer, along with medical organizations such as the American College of OBGYNs, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, are strongly encouraging all pregnant women to get the vaccine.

“This is a safe vaccine, it is effective, it does not lead to miscarriage…this does not increase poor outcomes in moms and babies. The flip side. What we are seeing are poor outcomes in moms who are getting actual illness from COVID,” McBrayer said.

On the topic of vaccinations, the hospital says it is preparing to re-open a mass vaccination clinic to get booster shots in arms as early as September 14. That clinic will be held in the lobby and cafeteria area of the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center. For now, boosters have been okayed only for those who are immunocompromised. The hospital expects the FDA to soon give the nod allowing all fully vaccinated people to receive a booster shot eight months after receiving the second dose.

For now, hospital staff say everyone needs to do their part: get vaccinated, wear a mask, stay home when sick, and avoid large gatherings.